Silvers continues to shine in XFL Published 11:40 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Former Troy University quarterback Brandon Silvers is the starting quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and has guided his team to a 4-0 start to the season.

In Houston’s Week 4 win over the Orlando Guardians on March 11, Silvers completed 24-of-30 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns leading the Roughnecks to a 44-16 win.

Silvers has completed 88-of-135 passes for 962 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. His yardage ranks second in the XFL and touchdowns rank first. Even better, Silvers has helped Houston take control of the South Division as Houston and the DC Defenders are the only remaining undefeated teams in the league.

This week, Houston will face off against the Seattle Sea Dragons in a game that will air on March 16 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Silvers’ former Troy teammate Damion Willis, who has five catches for 24 yards in 2023, is a receiver for Seattle.

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron also ranks third in the XFL with 850 yards and nine touchdowns this season as his St. Louis Battlehawks have jumped out to a 3-1 record in the first four weeks. McCarron and the Battlehawks will play the Defenders on March 18 at 6 p.m. on FX.