Lady Dawgs fall to Straughn Published 10:36 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Straughn Lady Tigers rallied to best the Pike County Lady Bulldogs by a score of 8-7 on Monday, scoring the walk-off runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Pike County jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning off a dropped third strike and the Lady Dawgs extended the lead in the top of the second inning when Ivy White drove Mikahla Griffin home on a sacrifice bunt. Hailey Griffin scored on an error to extend the lead to 3-0 and then Amity White’s single drove Jada Duncan home to put PCHS up 4-0.

Straughn cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the second but Pike County answered right back when Hailey Griffin hit a fly ball into left field to drive Mikahla Griffin home and stretch the lead out to 5-3 in the top of the third. Alyssa Hiersche’s single drove Hailey Griffin home to stretch the lead to 6-3, as well. The Lady Tigers again cut the lead to 6-5 after scoring on a pair of errors in the bottom of the third inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Straughn tied the score 6-6 for the first time since the start of the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Amity White scored on a passed ball to put PCHS back up 7-6 and Pike County held that lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Straughn scored a pair of runs on an error to secure the 8-7 win.

Amity White went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two runs, while Mikahla Griffin went 2-for-2 with a run. Hiersche also went 2-for-2. Ky Wilkerson pitched six and 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters, while giving up five hits and one earned run.