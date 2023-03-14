Lady Dawgs fall to Straughn

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Ky Wilkerson struck out eight Straughn batters. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Straughn Lady Tigers rallied to best the Pike County Lady Bulldogs by a score of 8-7 on Monday, scoring the walk-off runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Pike County jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning off a dropped third strike and the Lady Dawgs extended the lead in the top of the second inning when Ivy White drove Mikahla Griffin home on a sacrifice bunt. Hailey Griffin scored on an error to extend the lead to 3-0 and then Amity White’s single drove Jada Duncan home to put PCHS up 4-0.

Straughn cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the second but Pike County answered right back when Hailey Griffin hit a fly ball into left field to drive Mikahla Griffin home and stretch the lead out to 5-3 in the top of the third. Alyssa Hiersche’s single drove Hailey Griffin home to stretch the lead to 6-3, as well. The Lady Tigers again cut the lead to 6-5 after scoring on a pair of errors in the bottom of the third inning.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In the bottom of the fourth, Straughn tied the score 6-6 for the first time since the start of the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Amity White scored on a passed ball to put PCHS back up 7-6 and Pike County held that lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Straughn scored a pair of runs on an error to secure the 8-7 win.

Amity White went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two runs, while Mikahla Griffin went 2-for-2 with a run. Hiersche also went 2-for-2. Ky Wilkerson pitched six and 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters, while giving up five hits and one earned run.

More Sports

Patriots rally from 11-run deficit to secure eighth straight win

Silvers continues to shine in XFL

ZCHS cross country senior signs with ESCC

USFL announces TV schedule

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events