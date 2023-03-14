Highly acclaimed quiltmaker at museum Published 7:44 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama was host Saturday to Flavin Glover, quilt maker and retired teacher from Auburn.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Glover’s innovative Log Cabin and geometric patchwork quilts composed of many fabrics in vibrant colors have become Flavin’s trademark.

“Her quilt, ‘Row Houses,’ was selected one of the ‘One Hundred Best American Quilts of the 20th Century,’” Tatom said. “Several of Flavin’s Log Cabin landscape quilts have been featured in various television program. Her log cabin landscapes and buildings quilts are featured in her book, ‘A New Look at Log Cabin Quilts.’”

Tatom said there was a great turnout for Glover’s program titled “The Versatile Log Cabin Block.”

“Flavin’s program was very informational,” Tatom said. “Even those of us who don’t quilt were impressed and so appreciative of her presentation and of the many beautiful quilts that she had made and shared. I am part of the generation that slept under quilts so my knowledge of quilt patterns was very limited. I learned a lot.”

Tatom said many of those in attendance are quilters and they were all impressed with Glover’s knowledge of quilts and quilt making and with her artistry.

“We all appreciated Flavin’s willingness to take her time on Saturday to present a program that was of great interest,” Tatom said. “We were also appreciative of those who brought quilts for Flavin to identify the patterns. She not only identified the patterns but also shared additional information about them. The owners of the quilts also shared information about the history of quilts and how and why they have been passed down through families and generations.”

Tatom said those who attended Flavin Glover’s presentation also enjoyed the museum’s Biennial Quilt Show that features 60 locally-made or owned quilts, each with a story and many with a history.

Tatom said the museum’s general attendance was also good on Saturday with visitors from as distant as Wisconsin and New Hampshire.

“Hopefully, that’s an indication people are traveling more and enjoying tourist opportunities along the way,” Tatom said.

Beginning March 16, the new hours for the Pioneer Museum of Alabama will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.