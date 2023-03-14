Brundidge Electric receives Safety Excellence Award Published 7:46 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The City of Brundidge Electric Department has received the Jeff Cook Award for Safety Excellence. The award was presented by the Georgia Municipal Safety Task Force for dedication and commitment to achieve and ensure the culture of safety excellence. The department also received second place for the most improved department.

The City of Brundidge has a contract with Electric Cities of Georgia for monthly safety training

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is extremely proud of the Brundidge Electric Department for receiving such high achievement recognition.

“Our electric department does a great job every day,” Boyd said. “We appreciate what they do, their commitment to safety and for looking out for the safety of our citizens every day.”

Jerry Reynolds, Brundidge Electric Department supervisor, said he joins Keaton Price and Steve Bell, journeymen, and CJ Danner, apprentice, in expressing appreciation for the department’s recognition of safety excellence.

“Safety comes first,” Reynolds said. “When you are working with electricity, you have to be aware of what you are doing every minute. You sometimes find yourself in scary situations and you have to be prepared. You can’t afford to make a mistake.”

Reynolds has been “in the business for 40 years.” He has seen enough and experienced enough to know how powerful electricity is. “It can be deadly.”

Price has been working with the city’s electric department for 14 years.

He can’t explain why he chose a profession where safety comes first and foremost every day.

“Working with the electric department is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Price said. “I can’t explain it but I understand the safety of it and I respect what electricity is and what it can do.”

Price said there are good career opportunities in his kind of profession and, for him, it is safety first, every day as it is throughout the department.

As an apprentice, CJ Danner is taking his work very seriously and is learning from those who work with him.

“I’m learning every day and I know how important safety is,” he said. “I’m working with good people and they help me along.”