BPD investigating Saturday shooting Published 7:38 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Brundidge Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting.

According to BPD Chief Sam Green, investigators responded to the 400 block of S.A. Graham Boulevard to a shots fired call. Green said the initial investigation has led to the possibility of juveniles being involved in the incident.

Green said juveniles appear to have attended a party with no adult supervision. Green said no one was shot during the incident, but there was one injury and some property damage.

Green said the investigation is ongoing and the persons involved in the incident would be prosecuted, including any juveniles or adults involved.

Green said he wanted to assure the citizens of Brundidge that the incident is being taken very seriously by the BPD and this type of incident will not be tolerated in the city.

Green asked anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen something to come forward and assist with the investigation. Green said tips and information can be called into the Brundidge Police Department at 334-735-5016.

Green said he wanted to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in responding to the incident.