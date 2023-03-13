Wear your ‘Prevention Partner’ message! Published 6:50 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

“Every Child deserves a safe and happy childhood!”

That is the message that will be shared by Prevention Partners during April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The entire month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Kaley Green, Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center, executive director, said the local CAC is offering several opportunities for the Pike County community to join together as “prevention partners” in raising awareness of child abuse and also dimes and dollars to support the goal of a safe and happy childhood for all children.

“The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center has T-shirts for sale and encourages those who would like T-shirts to wear during the month of April and forward to place an order now by calling 670-0487.

The Child Abuse Prevention T-shirts logo includes the four counties that comprise the Pike Regional CAC; Barbour, Bullock, Coffee and Pike and the message “every child deserves a safe and happy childhood.”

The T-shirts come in all sizes youth small to 4X.

Youth sizes-small, medium and large, $10 each and, adult sizes, SML 2X, 3X. 4X, $20 each.

Green said there are other opportunities to be prevention partners including Pinwheel Garden Partners and Blue Ribbon Partners and Blue Ribbon Sponsors.

Call 3340670-0487 to become a 2023 Prevention Partner.