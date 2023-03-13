USFL announces TV schedule

Published 3:33 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

The Birmingham Stallions beat Philadelphia to remain undefeated this weekend. (Photo courtesy of the USFL)

On Sunday, April 16, the United States Football League (USFL) announced its television schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, beginning April 15.

Every game this season will either air on NBC, FOX, FS1 or the USA Network, while the games that air on USA and NBC will also stream on Peacock. All games will be played on Saturday and Sunday this season, as well. Additionally, all games that air on NBC and Peacock can also stream live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. The FOX and FS1 games will also stream on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. Reigning USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions will play on FOX a total of six times in the regular season, once on the USA Network, one on FS1 and twice on NBC.

A total of 29 games will be broadcast on network television – NBC or FOX – which is up from 23 games in season one. Games on broadcast networks are available not just to cable or satellite subscribers but also those with antennas, as well.

The opening weekend will see the Philadelphia Stars face the Memphis Showboats on FOX at 3:30 p.m. on April 15 followed by the Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals at 6:30 p.m. on FOX. On April 16, the Michigan Panthers face the Houston Gamblers at 11 a.m. on NBC followed by the Pittsburgh Maulers playing the New Orleans Breakers at 5:30 p.m. on FS1 to conclude Week One.

 

DATE  OPPONENT                            NETWORK     TIME

4/15   New Jersey Generals             FOX                 6:30 p.m.

4/22   Memphis Showboats                        FOX                 6 p.m.

04/29 New Orleans Breakers          USA Network 11:30 a.m.

05/07 @Pittsburgh Maulers           FS1                  5:30 p.m.

05/13 Houston Gamblers                FOX                 3 p.m.

05/20 @Michigan Panthers                        FOX                 3 p.m.

05/27 @New Orleans Breakers      FOX                 3 p.m.

06/03 Philadelphia Stars                 NBC                 2 p.m.

06/11 @Houston Gamblers             NBC                 1 p.m.

06/17 @Memphis Showboats         FOX                 3 p.m.

