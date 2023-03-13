Troy bests UCF in road series Published 2:27 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

The Troy Trojans hit the road for the first time this season for a three-game series with the University of Central Florida this past weekend and bested the Knights 2-1.

After winning the first 11 games of the season, Troy lost two straight games to No. 24 Florida-Gulf Coast coming into the weekend. On March 10, the Trojans extended the losing streak to three straight games with a 5-3 loss to UCF to begin the series.

After getting down 1-0 in the second inning, Troy scored three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Trojans held on to that lead going into the fifth inning but the Knights scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure the win.

William Sullivan broke Troy’s home run drought, as well, as he went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, three RBIs and one run. He was the only Trojan to earn multiple hits on the afternoon. Kole Myers and Ethan Kavanagh also scored one run each.

Brady Fuller took the loss on the mound, striking out six batters and giving up eight hits and four earned runs in five innings pitched. Grady Gorgen also pitched three innings and earned two strikeouts with no hits or runs allowed. Sullivan and Tremayne Cobb Jr. also earned two double plays on defense, while Kavanagh tallied one double play.

On March 11, Troy bounced back in a big way throttling UCF 12-3 after breaking the game open with 10 runs in the first inning and never looking back.

Caleb Bartolero went 2-for-5 at the plate for Troy with three RBIs, a double and a run, while Mock went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a 1 run. Myers earned a home run on the afternoon and scored two runs. Kavanagh, Sullivan and Shane Lewis each scored two runs, while Donovan Whibbs and Cobb scored one run.

Zach Fruit earned his win of the season on the mound, mowing down nine batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs in five innings pitched. Kristian Asbury also fanned three batters and gave up one hit and one earned run in two innings.

On March 12, the Trojans went into the seventh inning trailing 4-3. Myers then drilled an RBI double that drove Hudson Hartfield home for the tying run. Myers then scored the winning run on an error and the Trojans held on for the 5-4 win, keeping UCF scoreless in the final three innings.

Hartsfield, Lewis and Sullivan scored one run each, while Kole Myers scored two runs. Lewis and Sullivan’s runs came on homers. Lewis’ home run put him at nine on the season, tying him second place in the country. Troy’s 33 team home runs also ranks fourth in the country.

Logan Ross got his first win on the mound this season as he struck out two batters and gave up three hits and no earned runs. Grayson Stewart retired eight batters and gave up six hits and three earned runs in five innings pitched. Sullivan and Kavanaugh tallied two double plays on defense, while Cobb had one.