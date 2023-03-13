Future Trojans shine in all-star game Published 3:10 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Troy University Basketball signees Thomas Dowd and Kerrington Kiel helped lead Team Alabama to a 91-72 victory over Team Mississippi in the 33rd Annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game in Mobile this weekend.

Dowd, a Dothan senior, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds along with scoring seven points and a game-high four assists in the win. He also earned two steals and blocked two shots. Kiel, a Ramsay senior, totaled a team-high 12 points to go along with his three rebounds in the win. Grissom’s Israel Miles won All-Star MVP.

Alabama’s win moves the team to 18-15 in the all-time series, dating back to 1991.

Both Thomas and Kiel signed with Troy back in November of 2022 and will be incoming freshmen for the 2023-2024 season. Kiel and Thomas were among one of the deepest Alabama All-Star teams in recent memory with all 12 players playing at least 15 minutes and every one scoring at least two points in the win. Team Alabama was led by State Championship winning Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson.

“It’s a great problem to have when you look down the bench and you don’t know who to put in and who to take out,” Harrelson said. “It didn’t take until today to know that we had a full team of guys who could play.”