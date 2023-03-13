Brundidge Electric Department receives safety award Published 6:48 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

The City of Brundidge Electric Department has received the Jeff Cook Award for Safety Excellence. The award was presented by the Georgia Municipal Safety Task Force for dedication and commitment to achieve and ensure the culture of safety excellence.

In other city news, Brundidge will soon have another playground for kids.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright said work has begun on a second playground for youngsters ages 13 and under at Ramage Park on South Main Street.

The new playground will be similar to the playground at Galloway Park and will be installed with funds awarded by the State of Alabama from the federal Recreational Trails Program, which is designated to improve outdoor recreation venues in Alabama.

Program funds will also be used to resurface the existing walking trail and extend it along South Main Street.

Wright said the paving of Veterans Boulevard on the north side of Brundidge is almost completed and will a great improvement for traffic on and off US Highway 231.