Area Softball: Pike County picks up wins over Elba and Trinity Published 10:15 am Monday, March 13, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs picked up a pair of wins over Elba and Trinity Presbyterian this weekend.

PCHS beat Elba 8-2 on March 9 after scoring five runs in the sixth inning. The Lady Dawgs held a slim 3-2 lead going into the sixth when Takeyah Smith hit a line drive double into left field that drove Jada Duncan, Amity White and Auriel Moultry home to extend the lead to 6-2. Ky Wilkerson then belted a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-2 and Elba was never able to get back into scoring position.

Duncan went 3-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base, an RBI and two runs. Akeeli Rodgers also scored a run for Pike County. Wilkerson pitched four innings and struck out eight batters, while giving up one hit and no runs. Abagail Griffin also pitched three innings and gave up three hits and no earned runs with a strikeout.

The Lady Dawgs followed up that win by thumping Trinity 11-1 on March 11. Pike County was nearly unstoppable at the plate, going 12-for-23 as a team with two home runs, a double and a triple. Pike County also earned five stolen bases. Duncan, Alyssa Hiersche, Hailey Griffin, Smith, Moultry and White each earned two hits. Smith and White both hit a home run, while Duncan had a double and Moultry earned a triple. Wilkerson pitched all five innings and fanned six batters, while giving up three hits and no earned runs.

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots traveled to Dothan and competed in the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament this weekend, going 1-2.

On March 10, PLAS defeated Cottonwood 6-3. Bella Maulden went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a double, while Emily Bryan went 2-for-3 and Julianne Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double. Allie Booth scored two runs, while Briann Snyder, Mileigh Long, Joy Schwarte and Alissa Barron scored one run each.

Tera Walker pitched all five innings and retired two batters, while giving up seven hits and three earned runs. Snyder, Barron and Meyer each earned a double play on defense.

PLAS lost 18-0 to Houston Academy later in the day. Barron earned Pike’s only hit in the loss.

On March 11, PLAS lost 3-0 to Class 4A’s Dale County to close out the tournament appearance. Meyer went 1-for-2 at the plate. Bella Maulden pitched five innings and struck out a batter, while giving up five hits and no earned runs.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans hit the road this weekend to compete in the Prattville Christian Academy Classic, going 0-3 on the weekend.

CHHS lost to Bob Jones by a score of 8-4 on day one of the tournament. Mileah Ward, Mary Hayden West, Calleigh Compton and Jada Jones each earned a hit. Compton’s hit was a solo home run. Molly Garrett, Ward and KK Hobdy each scored a run, as well. Garrett pitched two innings and Sparrow pitched one inning. Sparrow earned one strikeout on the afternoon.

The Lady Trojans fell 9-0 to Prattville Christian on March 10. Jones went 2-for-2 at the plate, earning the only hits of the afternoon for CHHS. Sparrow pitched two innings and struck out five batters, while giving up five hits and five earned runs.

Charles Henderson wrapped up its appearance in Prattville with a 10-3 loss to Tallassee on March 11. Sparrow went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while Jones and Janazia Cantlow scored one run each. Hobdy also earned a double. Sparrow pitched three innings and struck out two batters, while giving up five hits and four earned runs.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels picked up a 13-3 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles on March 9. The Lady Rebels’ bats were on fire, earning 15 hits in 29 at-bats with five home runs. Shea Wambles went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs, while Amber Kidd went 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run. Madison Meeks went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and two runs. Riley Bannin went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Syndey Boothe and Elida Velazquez each had a home run, as well. Bannin pitched all five innings and struck out six batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs.

Little and Sneed earned Goshen’s only hits, while Sneed, Sanford and Sheppard scored one run each. Kaci Wilkes pitched four and 2/3 innings and struck out three batters.