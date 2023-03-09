Troy baseball loses second straight Published 8:56 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

After winning the first 11 games of the season, the Troy Trojans Baseball team has now lost two straight, both to the No. 24-ranked Florida-Gulf Coast Eagles after falling 13-5 of Wednesday.

Troy fell behind 4-1 in the first inning but in the bottom of the second, the Trojans exploded to score three runs to tie things up. The tie remained until FGCU scored four runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth to take a 10-4 lead into the seventh inning. Troy was never able to draw any closer to the Eagles.

Ethan Kavanagh had a solid night for the Trojans, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Caleb Bartolero also went 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Kole Myers, Shane Lewis, Clay Stearns and Donovan Whibbs each scored a run. For the first time this season, the Trojans have gone two straight games without a home run, as well.

A total of seven Trojan pitchers hit the mound against FGCU with Mason Kenney taking the loss. He allowed four hits and four earned runs in his 2/3 of an inning, while Logan Ross pitched three innings and struck out seven batters along with giving up two hits and no runs.

FGCU pitcher Tyler Tipton got the win for GCU, pitching three innings and struck out one batter, while giving up five hits and four earned runs. Joe Kinker went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs for the Eagles.

As the Trojans look to regroup they will have to do so on the road for the first time this season with an away series against UCF in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. Troy and UCF will play at 5 p.m. on March 10 followed by a game at 3 p.m. on March 11 and a noon game on March 12. All three games will be streamed on ESPN+ and will also air on the Troy Sports Radio Network.