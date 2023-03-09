‘Log Cabin Block’ focus of Saturday’s quilt presentation Published 6:36 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Quilters throughout the area are looking forward to meeting nationally known quilter Flavin Glover and hearing her presentation on “The Versatile Log Cabin Block” at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. There will be a quilt pattern identification show and tell following the presentation.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said log cabin block quilts have been around for more than a century.

Combination fabrics tend to date log cabin quilts back to 1865-1880. The design of a square framed by rectangular “logs” became a late 19th –century fad. The log cabin quilts were so popular that many county fairs created categories just for log cabins.

Log Cabin blocks usually start with a square. Strips are added around the square, often with two sides being of lighter fabrics and the other two sides of darker prints. A red center square was thought to symbolize the hearth of the home, and a yellow center was believed to represent light shining through the window.

Tatom said log cabin blocks have an interesting history and those in attendance on Saturday will gain an even greater appreciation for “the versatile log cabin block.’

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt show that features more than 50 quilts that are connected to Pike County and its people.

Admission to the museum will be charged for Flavin Glover’s presentation and will include the museum’s quilt show and self-guided tours of the museum.