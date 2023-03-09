Free prostate screening March 18

Published 6:23 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

A potentially life-saving opportunity is being offered free of charge to men 40 years and older on Saturday, March 18, in Troy.

The Urology Health Foundation will hold a free prostate cancer screening for men 40 years and older from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Pike County Health Department.

The prostate cancer screening is free. No appointments are needed. Face masks will be required.

Dr. Thomas Moody, president of the Urology Health Foundation, said prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in American men.

“Age and race are the strongest risk factors for prostate cancer,” Moody said. “African-American men are at special risk for the disease with the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.”

Moody said a man’s risk of prostate cancer also increases if he has a close relative with the disease.

For more information, contact the Pike County Health Department at 334-566-2860.

