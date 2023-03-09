Big first inning lifts Trojans past ASU Published 9:12 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Troy Trojans (15-7) softball team picked up a 5-2 win over the Alabama State Hornets (11-8) on the road on Wednesday after a hot start.

In the top of the first inning, Anslee Finch – the Sun Belt Hitter of the Week – hit an RBI double into centerfield that drove Taylor McKinney home. Kelly Horne then hit an RBI double that drove both Libby Baker and Jade Sinness home to extend Troy’s lead to 3-0. Audra Thompson capped off the strong start with an RBI single that drove Horne home to give Troy a 4-0 lead.

Alabama State cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning but the Trojans stretched it to 5-1 when Kennedi Gaton drove Aayanah Hughes home on an RBI double in the third inning. Alabama State cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the third but that was as close as the Hornets would get.

Finch ended the day 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, an RBI, while Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Leanna Johnson pitched four innings and mowed down nine batters, while giving up no hits or runs. Olivia Cato struck out one batter and gave up four hits and two earned runs in three innings.

Troy is on the road this weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., for the Spring Break Challenge. Troy plays Northern Kentucky at 1 p.m. and Army at 3:30 p.m. on March 10. The Trojans rematch with Army on March 11 at noon and then play Northern Kentucky later that day at 2 p.m. Troy caps off the weekend against North Florida at 11 a.m. on March 12.