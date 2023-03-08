Troy suffers first loss of the season Published 10:30 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Troy Trojans baseball team saw their 11-game winning streak to start the 2023 come to an end on Tuesday at the hands of Florida-Gulf Coast by a score of 10-5.

The loss ends Troy’s quest to win the most games to start a season, which was 13 straight games during the 1990 World Series season. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Troy took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when the nation’s RBI leader Shane Lewis hit a triple that drove Kyle Mock, William Sullivan and Caleb Bartolero home.

Florida-Gulf Coast answered by scoring a run in the sixth to tie the score and then earned the go-ahead runs in the seventh. All three of those runs were scored on a pair of homers. Florida-Gulf Coast scored four more runs in ninth inning to seal the win.

Lewis went 2-for-3 at the plate for Troy with three RBIs, while Sullivan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Mock went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Troy didn’t manage a home run for just the second time this season.

A total of six Trojan pitchers hit the mound in the loss with Ben Thompson striking out 12 batters in four and 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed two hits and two earned runs, while Grady Gorgen pitched two innings and retired a pair of batters along with giving up one hit and two earned runs. Taiga Yamane took the loss and gave up two hits and two earned runs with one strikeout in one inning pitched.

Troy has a chance for redemption tonight as the Trojans host Florida Gulf Coast for the final home game before Troy heads to Orlando, Fla., this weekend for a series with UCF.

After 13 straight home games to open the season, Troy will now play six of the next seven games on the road with a home matchup with Columbia on March 14 between road series’ with UCF and Georgia State.