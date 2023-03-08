SEC Basketball Tournaments begin today Published 11:30 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The men’s and women’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) Basketball Tournaments begin today and go on through March 12.

In the men’s tournament, Ole Miss plays South Carolina in the opening round with LSU facing Georgia immediately following. In the second round, Mississippi State will play Florida at noon on March 9 followed by Tennessee meeting the winner of Ole Miss and South Carolina following that contest. Arkansas plays No. 7 seed Auburn at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network followed by Vanderbilt facing off against the winner of Georgia vs. LSU.

In the quarterfinals, No. 1 seed Alabama – who comes into the tournament as the No. 4 team in the country will play the winner of the Mississippi State and Florida game at noon on March 10 on ESPN. Missouri, Texas A&M and Kentucky are the other SEC schools that received double byes into the quarterfinals. The semifinals takes place on March 11 with the championship on March 12. All games are held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., and all games will air either on the SEC Network or ESPN.

In the women’s tournament, Texas A&M faces Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. on March 1 and Kentucky faces Florida following that first round game. In the second round, Missouri places Arkansas at noon on March 2 followed by Mississippi State playing the winner of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. No. 10 seed Auburn plays Georgia at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network and No. 6 seed Alabama plays the winner of Kentucky and Florida on the SEC Network following the Auburn and Georgia game. The quarterfinals take place on March followed by the semifinals on March 4. The championship game will be at 2 p.m. on March 5. All games will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and all will air on ESPN, ESPNU or the SEC Network.