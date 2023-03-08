Pike County tops Charles Henderson in county clash Published 8:59 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs picked up a 5-3 win over the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans on Tuesday in a county battle.

Pike County jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and CHHS was never able to tie the score from there. In the top of the first, Kylan Wilkerson hit an RBI single that drove both Auriel Moultry and Takeyah Smith home to give PCHS a 2-0 lead. Facing two outs, Alyssa Hiersche hit a single that drove Briana Shaffer home before the Lady Trojans were able to earn the final out at third base.

In the bottom of the first inning, Charles Henderson cut the lead to 3-1 when Jada Jones scored on an error. In the top of the third, Moultry hit a solo home run to extend the Lady Dawg lead to 4-1 before Hannah Sparrow scored on a walk with the bases loaded to cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning.

Charles Henderson came within one run in the bottom of the fifth when Aeriel Frazier belted an RBI single into center field to drive home Mary Hayden West and cut the PCHS lead to 4-3. In the top of the sixth, Moultry hit a line drive single into center field to drive Amity White home and extend the Lady Dawg lead to 5-3. Charles Henderson was unable to get back into scoring position and Pike County hung on for the win.

Moultry finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Wilkerson also pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs.

West went 2-for-4 for at the plate with one run for CHHS. Molly Garrett pitched all seven innings and retired five batters, while giving up seven hits and one earned run.