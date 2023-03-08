PCEDA receives $15,000 grant Published 6:43 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Southeast Gas recently awarded Community Betterment Funds in the amount of $15,000 to Pike County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC). Troy Mayor and Southeast Gas Board member Jason Reeves requested funds to enhance existing industry and recruit new businesses to the City of Troy on behalf of PCEDC. This year Southeast Gas will provide $164,000 to agencies like PCEDC for commercial and industrial investments in Southeast Alabama.

Community Development Funds are just one way that Southeast Gas invests in Troy and communities throughout Southeast Alabama. In 2022, the company restructured its existing approach to economic development by adding an emphasis on community development to support existing and potential commercial businesses in cities served by Southeast Gas.

Southeast Gas Director of Community Development Jimmy Black is working alongside PCEDC and other local economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, and organizations like the Alabama Retailers Association and the Alabama Center for Real Estate to support and enhance efforts to locate and retain commercial entities in the region. “Helping communities thrive is our priority,” says Black. “For some communities, that may look like helping improve and market undeveloped parcels of property. For others, it could be as simple as working to establish a community vision. Regardless of how large or small a community is, there are opportunities for us to serve those communities in ways that provide the greatest benefit for them individually.”

In addition to direct financial support, Southeast Gas invests thousands of dollars annually to promote economic growth in Troy and Southeast Alabama through infrastructure expansion programs, rebates and incentives, and large-scale community service projects for local schools and non-profits.

Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to more than 31,000 customers in 36 communities throughout Southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities – Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.