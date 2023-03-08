Lady Patriots complete comeback with walk-off win over NBHS Published 9:17 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (1-5) picked up their first win as a member of the AHSAA in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off win in extra innings over the New Brockton Lady Gamecocks.

New Brockton held a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning when the Lady Patriots came alive, scoring five runs to tie the score. Bella Maulden started things off by scoring on an error and then Emily Bryan scored on a walk to cut the Lady Gamecock lead to 6-3. Riley Burkett then drove Tera Walker home with a ground ball to cut the lead to two runs.

Next, Alissa Barron hit an RBI single that drove Allie Booth home to bring PLAS to within one run. Julianne Meyer then scored on a passed ball that tied things up 6-6, forcing extra innings.

After Pike Lib’s defense held NBHS scoreless in the top of the eighth, Walker hit a walk-off single that drove Briann Snyder home for the winning run.

Booth finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs, while Maulden went 2-for-3 with a run and Bryan went 2-for-4 with a run. Meyer, Walker and Snyder scored one run each. Walker pitched two innings and struck out a batter, while giving up three hits and one earned run. Maulden pitched three innings and retired four batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Barron pitched the final three innings and fanned four batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run.

For New Brockton, Kennedy Hussey went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Kierstin Sunday went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Kallie Qualls pitched six innings and struck out four batters, while giving up eight hits and four earned runs.

In other action, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (5-3) shutout Highland Home 8-0 on Tuesday. Madison Meeks finished the night 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and a run. Carlee McAllister, Aubrey Bassett, Riley Bannin, Kaylee Hodge and Shea Wambles scored one run each. Sydney Boothe pitched all seven innings and mowed down 10 batters, while giving up just one hit and no earned runs