Kappa Alpha Psi encourages blood donations Published 6:42 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

In March 2013, thirteen members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. established the Troy Alumni Chapter (TAC) as a means of fulfilling the fraternity’s mission of leadership, mentorship, and scholarship.

Now, 10 years later, the fraternity continues to make an impact in the community of Troy and throughout Pike County through community service for everyone from the young to the young at heart, said Michael Sibley, Troy Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi member and scholarship chairman.

On Saturday, the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity acknowledged its 10-year anniversary with a blood drive at Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Troy.

“A blood drive not only gives back to the community, it also potentially saves lives,” Sibley said. “The turnout for the Kappa Alpha Psi’s blood drive was modest with about 20 people. But, working with the Red Cross, we realized that giving blood just once can save more than one life. Potentially, 40 or more people can be impacted by this modest blood donation.”

Sibley said Kappa Alpha Psi will continue to host blood drives and other community service events that contribute to the overall health, education and spiritual wellbeing of the citizens of Troy and the surrounding area.

“Whether the impact is large or small, the effort will remain consistent,” Sibley said. “Ultimately, our goal is to continue leaving a footprint in the community and identify needs we can help fulfill and causes we can champion that help improve the quality of life for people in the Troy area.