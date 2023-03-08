Become a Child Abuse Prevention Partner Published 6:40 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

And, now is the time to begin thinking ahead as to how best to remind the local communities of the importance of becoming prevention partners, said Kaley Green, Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center executive director.

Two visible ways to become Prevention Partners are to become Pinwheel Garden Partners and Blue Ribbon Partners, Green said.

“Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention, representing the chance of a healthy, happy and full life that children deserve,” Green said. “Planting Pinwheel Gardens reminds our community of how important it is to give children the opportunities to have great childhoods.”

Green said the purchase of Blue Ribbons for businesses, homes, beach houses or lake cabins are reminders of the importance of commitment to great childhoods and building strong families in our communities.

Pinwheel Garden Partners are available. Silver Pinwheel Sponsorships are $50 and receive 25 pinwheels; Blue Pinwheel Sponsorships are $100 and receive 50 pinwheels and one yard sign and Sparkle Pinwheel Sponsorships are $150 and receive 100 pinwheels and two yard signs.

Blue Ribbon Sponsorship are $20 and the sponsors received a blue bow to display.

Green said those who would like to be sponsors of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April may call the Pike Regional CAC at 334-670-0487 to place an order.