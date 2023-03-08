Area Baseball: Pike Lib wins fourth straight Published 11:32 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (5-6) won their fourth straight game 11-5 over the Providence Christian Eagles at home on Tuesday.

The win not only marked Pike Lib’s fourth straight but it also avenged a Feb. 28 loss to Providence Christian, as well. In the past three games, Pike Lib holds wins over Class 5A Carroll, Class 2A semifinalist Ariton and Class 3A playoff team Providence Christian.

Pike Lib scored four runs in the first inning against Providence and never looked back. Providence managed to cut the lead to 6-4 going into the top of the sixth inning but PLAS secured the win with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Patriots’ bats were hot all night with PLAS earning 14 hits in 30 at-bats. John Lott led the way, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a run and two RBIs. KC Bradford went 2-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base one RBI and two runs, while Levi DeBoer went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double an RBI and three runs. Payne Jefcoat also went 2-for-2 with two runs and Houston Gunter went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a triple.

Davis Kilcrease got the win on the mound, pitching four innings. He struck out four batters, while giving up 6 hits and one earned run. Additionally, Rhodes Baker pitched one inning and retired a batter, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Dawson Bradford also struck out a batter and gave up four hits and one earned run in two innings pitched.

The Patriots will host Class 3A’s Opp High School on Thursday at Troy University before facing Class 7A James Clemens on March 10.

The Goshen Eagles (3-6) dropped a road game with New Brockton on Tuesday by a score of 11-2. Goshen trailed 3-0 going into the fifth inning but cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the inning only for New Brockton to score eight unanswered runs in the next two innings to secure the win.

Tyler McLendon went 2-for-4 with a run for Goshen, while Brody Wilks went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Gavin Davis also scored one run. Wilks pitched four and 2/3 innings and fanned three batters, while giving up five hits and one earned run. Davis also gave up three hits and no earned runs with three strikeouts in one and 1/3 innings pitched.