Archery tournament hits bull’s eye Published 6:44 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Those who might have heard about the “shootings” at Troy Recreation Center will be proud to know that all archers were “on target” Wednesday and are expected to hit the bull ring with regularity again today and many of them dead center.

Michael Bloxom, Department of Conservation education coordinator, for National Archery in Schools Program said the NASP 2023 Tournament that is underway at the Troy Recreation Center has 233 archers from eight area school participating including Pike Liberal Arts School, Troy Elementary and Charles Henderson Middle School with Banks School as the tourney host.

Bloxom said archery is fast gaining popularity as a youth sport.

Four hundred schools statewide now offer archery. It’s 100 percent safe and it’s a sport that anyone can “play,” he said.

“A kid doesn’t have to be big and strong or tall or quick or fast,” Bloxom said. “Any kid can be competitive in archery if he or she is dedicated to learning.

“The kids must be disciplined. They have to listen and react. Each time a whistle blows, they have to react. They have to learn to work together as a member of a team as well as individually.”

Archery is a highly-disciplined sport and it’s a sport that can be enjoyed throughout life and, Bloxom said archery is a sport that will continue to grow as more schools add it to their sports program.

Forrest Lee, retired teacher, introduced archery to the Troy City Schools and to Pike Liberal Arts. Both programs are growing.

The NASP Archery Tournament will continue today (Thursday) and conclude with the awards program at 3 p.m.