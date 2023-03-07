‘Stand Up Comedy Improv’ at The Studio Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Who doesn’t need a good laugh?

In today’s world, a good laugh is like a merry medicine. And that’s just what the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Alabama State Council on the Arts are offering free and “funny” to all ages at The Studio on East Walnut Street.

On Thursday night, the JCA and ASCA will host a “double feature” event and everyone who enjoys laughing is invited.

Beginning at 5 p.m., for one hour and a half, guests will be invited to an Art Open House featuring the artwork of Chris Davis. Visitors to Davis’ show have described his art as “the cat’s meow!”

Some of Davis’ art will be for sale and it is artwork for all ages because it’s fun art.

At 6:30 p.m., the lights will dim and Chris Davis will take center stage for “Stand Up Comedy Improv.”

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said Davis has opened for some of the country’s top standup comedians and has brought down the house.

Chris Davis is fun; he is funny and his audience will leave having had a big dose of laughter, Campbell said.

“You have never had as many laughs and as much fun as you will have at this stand-up comedy improve,” Campbell said. “And, to make it better, it’s all free – the art open house and the stand-up comedy improve. Everyone is invited.”