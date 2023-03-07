Pioneer Museum hosts quiltmaker Flavin Glover Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host Flavin Glover in a presentation of “The Versatile Log Cabin Block” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Flavin Glover is a quilt maker and retired teacher who makes her home in Auburn.

Her innovative Log Cabin and geometric patchwork quilts composed of many fabrics in vibrant colors have become her trademark. She has created numerous quilts inspired from landscapes and architecture.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Flavin Glover’s “Log Cabin Landscapes & Buildings” quilts are featured in her book, “A New Look at Log Cabin Quilts.”

“Flavin Glover’s quilt ‘Row Houses’ was selected one of the 100 Best American Quilts of the 20th Century,” Tatom said.

“‘Row Houses” and several of Flavin’s “Spring Star” quilts are on the cover of “Log Cabin Quilts.”

Flavin Glover’s solo exhibit, “Color: The Design Element with Punch,” was at the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum, Carrollton, Georgia during the summer months.

‘Patchwork Quilts and Blue Jean Creations” was the title of Flavin’s solo exhibit at the Jan Dempsey Arts Center in Auburn.

Tatom said Flavin Glover’s patchwork quilts and original wearable fashions have been exhibited and published extensively since 1979.

She has taught workshops and given lectures throughout the United States.

“This is a special opportunity to hear Flavin Glover talk about her quilts and to see her handiwork,” Tatom said. “She will also identify quilt patterns and, perhaps, have information to share about the patterns that is new to us.