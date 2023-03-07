Lady Dawgs blast Abbeville 27-5 Published 11:04 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs picked up a resounding 27-5 win over the Abbeville Lady Yellow Jackets on Monday.

After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning, the Lady Dawgs exploded to score nine runs in the bottom of the inning and 18 more runs in the second before the game was called in the third inning.

Pike County’s bats were hot from the jump, earning 10 hits and 27 runs as a team in just two innings. A total of 12 different Lady Dawgs scored.

Amity White went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, five RBIs and three runs, while Auriel Moultry went 2-for-2 with two triples, one RBI and four runs. Jada Duncan went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs. Ky Wilkerson, Mikalah Griffin and Takeyah Smith each hit a double, while Smith, Hailey Griffin and Alyssa Hiersche scored three runs each. Abagail Griffin and Wilkerson scored two runs. Ra’Vionna McKinney, Mikalah Griffin, Reany Price

and Mackenzie Gregory scored one run.

Kaitlin Beaty pitched one and 1/3 innings and struck out a batter, while giving up one hit and three earned runs. Abagail Griffin struck out one hitter and gave up no hits or earned runs in one and 2/3 innings in the circle.