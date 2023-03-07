Free Trees: Going, going and almost gone! Published 6:08 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association’s Tree Giveaway Tuesday at the Troy Sportsplex parking lot was, once again, a great success.’

Deborah Huggins-Davis, association member, said the drive-thru tree giveaway featured a variety of saplings for home lawns and wooded areas. The trees for the asking included hornbeams, tulip poplar, scarlet oak, red bud, red maple, bald Cyprus, dogwood, elderberry and persimmons.

“We didn’t have as many varieties as last year but everyone was cordial and most people got the trees they wanted,” Huggins-Davis said. “The redbuds and dogwoods seemed to be the most popular and we gave out of the dogwoods first. The red maples were popular, too.”

Huggins-Davis said the saplings that remained are available at the Pike Farmers Co-op for the asking.

She expressed appreciation to those who supported the tree giveaway and for their efforts to beautify the Pike County landscape by planting trees.

“Adding more saplings to the landscape makes lawns and the countryside more beautiful and they also provide food for wildlife,” Huggins-Davis said. “Deer hunters prefer persimmon trees and different oaks. Of course, squirrels and other small animals should enjoy the variety of the fruit.”

Huggins-Davis said that special thanks go to those who supported the tree giveaway and, as their saplings grow and mature, they will add to the county’s landscape.

And, a special thank you goes to the Pike County Chapter of the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association for spearheading the tree giveaway and carrying it through.