Area Baseball: Patriots top Purple Cats Published 10:52 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a strong 6-2 win over the Ariton Purple Cats on the road on Monday.

The win gives the Patriots a victory over a Final Four team as Ariton made it to the Class 2A State Semifinals in each of the last two seasons. After Ariton was able to take a 2-1 lead in the second inning, the Patriots tied the score in the third inning and then went on to score a total of five unanswered runs to secure the win.

John Lott went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Jackson Booth went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Payne Jefcoat went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a double and a run. Levi DeBoer, Davis Kilcrease, Cole Garrott and Jackson Booth scored one run each.

Paxton Steed and Lawson Leger scored one run each for Ariton, while Phenix Griffin pitched three innings and struck out three batters, while giving up six hits and four earned runs. Leger pitched four innings and fanned four batters, while giving up five hits and no earned runs.

KC Bradford got the win on the mound for PLAS, pitching four innings and fanning three batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Cole Garrott pitched three innings in relief, holding Ariton to no hits or runs.

The Pike County Bulldogs dropped a road game 16-2 with Carroll in Ozark on Monday, as well. Omari Barrow led PCHS at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run, while Michael Gabel scored the second Dawg run.

Barrow pitched one inning and fanned three batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs. Gabel pitched an inning and gave up three hits and two earned runs. He also struck out a batter. Pike County’s pitchers gave up just four earned runs, while the Bulldog defense gave up eight errors and 12 unearned runs.

The Zion Chapel Rebels were also in action on Monday and picked up a come-from-behind 7-6 win over the Brantley Bulldogs. ZCHS led 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh when Brantley scored four runs to come within one before the Rebels sealed the win.

Joseph LeGear went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and an RBI, while Kavan Brown went 2-for-4 with a run. Brodie Stinson, Wes Braisted, Austin Jordan, John Foster Hamm and Morgan Sanders all scored one run. Mason Stuart pitched six innings and struck out six batters, while giving up one earned run.