Troy hires new defensive coordinator Published 5:51 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Troy University officially announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato on Monday, March 6, the day before the Troy Trojans open spring football practices.

Former defensive coordinator Shiel Wood was hired by Tulane University two weeks ago and over the past two weeks, Gasparato’s name appeared in media reports tying him to the open Troy job. Gasparato joins Troy’s staff as defensive coordinator.

“I’ve been tracking Greg’s career for quite some time now, and he’s a perfect fit for our program in every shape and form,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “Greg is a tremendous leader, outstanding football coach and a great culture fit for Troy Football. He has worked with some of the greatest defensive minds in college football during his career and is a product of the same defensive system that we implemented last year. Greg is going to be a remarkable asset for the young men in our program.”

Gasparato grew up in Pennsylvania and was a star football player at State College High School before playing college football at Wofford University. He started his coaching career at Richland Northeast High School in South Carolina and then coached defensive backs and linebackers at Juanita College and Brevard College.

Gasparato spent two years as a graduate assistant at Appalachian State before returning to his alma-mater Wofford as inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He returned to Appalachian State in 2018 as safeties coach and was named Football Scoop Defensive Coach of the Year after three of his safeties were named All-Sun Belt in the same season.

In 2020, Gasparato served on the Army staff as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Gasparato joined the staff of Louisville the next season and Wood replaced him on Army’s staff as co-defensive coordinator. He coached both safeties and inside linebackers at Louisville in 2021 and 2022. Earlier this year, Gasparato joined the staff at Cincinnati before being hired by Troy.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our family to join a great community and outstanding football program,” Gasparato said. “I am very appreciative to Coach Sumrall for his trust in me to lead the Troy defense, which has a well-earned reputation of being one of the best in the country year in and year out. I look forward to hitting the ground running in spring practice and working with the young men in our program.”

Troy still has one opening on its staff after offensive line coach Cole Popovich returned to the NFL as co-offensive line coach with the Houston Texans. Media reports have linked Auburn offensive analyst Joe Bernardi to that opening and a new offensive line coach is expected to be hired in the coming days.