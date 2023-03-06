Troy finishes 3-1 at Spring Break Challenge Published 1:36 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

The Troy Trojans (14-7) had a successful weekend at the Jacksonville/North Florida Spring Break Softball Challenge in Jacksonville, Fla., this weekend, finishing off the appearance 4-1.

Troy kicked off the series with a pair of dominant wins over Jacksonville on March 3 that saw both games called early due to the Trojans jumping out so far ahead. Troy beat Jacksonville 12-4 in the first game as Katelynn de Leon went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Anslee Finch went 2-for-4 with a run, while Taylor McKinney hit a home run, Audra Thompson scored two runs and Jade Sinness scored three runs.

Leanna Johnson struck out three batters and gave up four hits and one earned run in three innings pitched, while Libby Baker gave up four hits and three earned runs in one inning.

In game two, it was more of the same as Troy shutout Jacksonville 9-0 before the game was called in the fifth inning.

Finch was nearly unstoppable as she went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, a double, four RBIs and three runs. D’Aun Riggs also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Baker hit a homer. Olivia Cato pitched all five innings and retired a pair of batters, while giving up one hit and no earned runs.

Troy started off day two with a 12-1 win over North Florida on March 4. This time around it was Kennedi Gaton’s turn to get hot at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and two runs. Baker went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and one run, while Finch went 2-for-5 with a run. Thompson and McKinney scored two runs each.

Johnson pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters, while giving up six hits and one earned run.

In game two against North Florida, the Trojans lost 8-6 later in the day on Saturday. It was Troy’s only defeat of the weekend. Still, Troy hit three home runs as a team. McKinney went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs. Baker went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and one run. Riggs and Finch scored one run each.

Cato pitched two innings and gave up six hits and five earned runs, while Brookelyn Cannon gave up no hits or runs in three innings pitched. She also struck out a pair of batters.

The Trojans closed out the weekend with a 6-3 win over Charleston Southern on March 5. Finch’s strong weekend continued with her third home run of the weekend, while Riggs went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs. Finch also earned three RBIs on the afternoon. Johnson pitched five innings and struck out five batters along with giving up five hits and one earned run.

Troy continues its road stretch this Wednesday, March 8, with a matchup against Alabama State. The Trojans follow up with a return to Jacksonville, Fla., for the Spring Break Challenge with games against Northern Kentucky, Army and North Florida.