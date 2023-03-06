‘Togetherness’ message of State Of Pike County 2023 Published 6:30 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce presented the State of Pike County 2023 Breakfast at South Alabama Electric Cooperative on Monday.

The gathering of Chamber members was welcomed by JB Roberts, board chairman of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

The program featured the “state of” addresses by community leaders and representatives to the State Legislature.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd’s comments were “carbon copies” of last year’s in that the city is moving forward with its vision for the future.

“We have three new restaurants, our playgrounds are being built and we are working to get more security in our schools,” Boyd said.

She highlighted the Walmart DC and Southern Classic Foods as major contributors in the local job market and the growth of the city’s business and industrial sector.

“We do need police officers,” Boyd said and extended an open invitation to those who have an interest is serving the Brundidge community.

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves expressed the need for all Pike County to work together to create a climate of growth and prosperity.

He quoted from Corinthians 12:25. “so that there should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other.”

Reeves cited the importance of working together in an effort to keep more people working and living here in Troy and Pike County.

He highlighted the importance of having an outstanding community hospital and the importance of both a hospital and quality schools in the future growth of both business/industry and population in the city and county.

Reeves borrowed a thought from country music singer Merle Haggard, “Are the good times really over for good?”

Not, the mayor said, if everyone works together for the good of all.

Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan said the commission works to make things happen that will make all Pike County a better place to live and work.

“The Rebuild Alabama Act has made it possible for us to pave more roads than ever before,” Sullivan said and added that there are 730 miles of paved roads and 314 miles of dirt roads in Pike County to be maintained.

Sullivan also highlighted the progress of the Pike County Judicial Facility.

“We are pleased with the progress and look forward to its opening in about two months,” he said.

Marcus Paramore, Alabama State Representative, said he approaches his first term in state office with the attitude expressed by John Ed Mathison, Leadership Ministries.

“Do I wake up with ‘Good morning, Lord’ or ‘Good, Lord, is it morning?’” Paramore said.

His expectations are that education and economic incentives will be foremost on the upcoming Legislative agenda. He is looking forward to working on Legislative committees and also working here at home to continue to improve the state’s infrastructure, educational system and hospital facilities.

“I am excited to work with State Senator Josh Carnley to get things done here in District 89.” Paramore said.

Carnley said he is looking forward to dealing with bills, issues and big budgets and doing so with a vision.

“I will do my best to be engaged in what is going on and will depend on the experts to better understand,” Carnley said. “I’m new so I’m not going in with guns blazing. I’m going to listen and learn and build relationships that will enable me to bring something home.”

In closing, Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce president, expressed appreciation to the speakers and to all members of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce for their support and dedication to all Pike County.