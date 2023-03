Pike County Road 3336 to be closed March 7 Published 1:51 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Pike County Road 3336 will be temporarily closed on March 7 for crossdrain replacement at Alabama Highway 126 in Tarentum. The road closure will begin at 8 a.m. for an estimated two days.

No through traffic will be allowed in the area and a four-mile detour will be available via County Road 338. For further information, contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.