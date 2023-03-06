Lewis hits four homers as Troy remains undefeated Published 1:16 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

The Troy Trojans (11-0) remain undefeated after sweeping the USC-Upstate Spartans in a three-game series this weekend.

By winning 11 straight games, it marks the second best start to a season in school history and leaves Troy as just one of five remaining unbeaten teams in the entire country. Those other unbeaten teams include Alabama, Wake Forest, Virginia and North Carolina State. Troy’s 11-game winning streak is also the longest winning streak, at any point in a season, the Trojans have enjoyed since 2006.

The Trojans picked up a 5-2 win over USC-Upstate in game one on March 3. Kole Myers went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while both Shane Lewis and William Sullivan belted home runs. Clay Stearns earned two runs, as well.

Brady Fuller picked up the win on the mound, striking out 10 batters and giving up just five hits and no earned runs.

On Saturday, Troy’s bats came alive as the Trojans picked up a 15-9 victory despite a late rally from the Spartans. Lewis went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, eight RBIs and three runs. Myers went 2-for-6 with a home run, an RBI and three runs, while Sullivan also earned two hits and two runs on the afternoon.

Zach Fruit earned his first win on the mound as he retired five batters and gave up five hits and three earned runs in five innings pitched.

In the series finale, Troy dominated USC-Upstate to the tune of 10-0 on March 5. Lewis’ huge weekend continued as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run. Myers, Ethan Kavanagh, Caleb Bartolero, Sullivan, Kyle Mock and Hudson Hartsfield each scored a run.

Pitcher Grayson Stewart pitched all seven innings and fanned four batters, while giving up six hits and no earned runs.

“This weekend, we were focused for 27 innings of baseball,” Troy Coach Skylar Meade said. “Stewart executed his pitches and did what he has done all season. Defensively, we were clean for the most part. I was proud of how we came out offensively. Our guys came in prepared and got good swings. Every guy stuck to their approach and was rewarded. I’m proud of the execution, not just today but throughout the weekend.”

Lewis was nearly unstoppable at the plate for Troy this weekend, as he went 7-for-11 at the plate with four home runs, 13 RBIs and five runs. Lewis is tied for third place in the entire country in total home runs this season with eight.

On Monday, Lewis was named one the Collegiate Baseball National Players of the Week for his performance, as well.

“We are happy for Shane to be recognized as a national player of the week,” Meade said. “He has been keeping his process very simple, and we know if he continues to maintain the same focus, success will follow.”

Troy continues its 13 straight home games to open the season with back-to-back games against Florida-Gulf Coast on March 7 and March 8 before the Trojans head to Orlando, Fla., for a three-game series with UCF this weekend.