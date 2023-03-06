Free throws cost Trojans in SBC Tournament Published 1:45 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

On Saturday, March 4, the Troy Trojans (20-13) saw their run in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament come to an end with a 75-72 loss to the James Madison Dukes in the quarterfinals.

Free throws ended up costing Trojans dearly in the end. Troy knocked down just 1-of-5 free throws attempts in the final 11 seconds that ended up being the difference. Troy finished the night 19-of-27 from the free throw line.

“I’m very rpoud of the guys for the effort they gave and how hard they fought,” Troy Coach Scott Cross said. “They never quit as a team. This is a team I can identify with. The sacrifices they made all year long; they’ve just been a joy to coach. They were one of the most connected teams that I have been around.

“One of the most coachable teams I’ve been around. They are all very talented and our five seniors meant a lot to this program. I’m just super grateful to have had the chance to coach them.”

Christyon Eugene led Troy with 26 points and two steals, while Nelson Phillips tallied 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Zay Williams also chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds. Williams, a senior, is now just one rebound shy of tying the Troy Division I school record for career rebounds.

While Troy misses out an NCAA Tournament appearance, the Trojans could still land on another postseason tournament moving forward.