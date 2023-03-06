Area Softball: Charles Henderson hosts Lady Trojan Classic Published 9:23 am Monday, March 6, 2023

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans hosted the annual Trojan Classic at the Troy Sportsplex this weekend Charles Henderson went 1-3 during the tournament.

The tournament featured teams from across the state, including Charles Henderson, Pike County, Pike Road, Headland, Hueytown, Houston Academy, LAMP, Eufaula, Providence Christian, GW Long and Holtville.

The Lady Trojans opened pool play with a 6-3 loss to Headland on Friday. After Headland took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning, Hannah Sparrow belted a two-run homer that cut the lead to 3-2 and Olivia Kirkpatrick tied the score with an RBI single that drove Molly Garrett home. The Lady Rams, though, scored three runs in the fourth inning and secured the win.

Sparrow went 2-for-2 at the plate with the homer, two RBIs and a run, while Garrett went 2-for-2 with a double and a run. Garrett also pitched all four innings and retired four batters, while giving up nine hits and six earned runs.

Next up, Charles Henderson run-ruled Eufaula by a score of 11-0 after scoring eight runs in the first inning and three in the third. Jada Jones went 2-for-2 with a triple, a stolen base, one RBI and three runs, while eighth grader Calleigh Compton went 2-for-2 with a stolen base, three RBIs and a run. Sophomore Aeriel Frazier and eighth grader Janazia Cantlow scored two runs each, while Garrett, Mary Hayden West and Aderian Greenwood scored one run.

Sparrow earned the shutout in the circle, pitching all three innings and fanning six batters, while giving up one hit and no runs.

Charles Henderson closed out pool play with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Pike Road. Pike Road led 2-0 going into the fifth inning when Jones hit an RBI single that drove Cantlow home to cut the lead to 2-1. The Lady Trojans were unable to get back into scoring position, however.

Cantlow went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a run, while Garrett went 2-for-2, as well. Sparrow pitched four and 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, while giving up four hits and no earned runs.

In the elimination round, the Lady Trojans fell 7-2 to GW Long. Camille Lewis, Cantlow, Garrett, Sparrow and Jones each earned one hit, while Compton and Cantlow scored one run each. Garrett pitched two innings and struck out a batter along with giving up four hits and one earned run, while Sparrow struck out five batters and gave up five hits and three earned runs.

For the weekend, Garrett earned a .667 batting average with two doubles, an RBI and two runs, while Cantlow had a .500 batting average with four runs. Sparrow pitched 10 and 2/3 innings and mowed down 17 batters, while holding a 1.969 ERA. Compton also had 22 putouts during the tournament at catcher.

On Friday, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (4-3) swept Florala and Red Level at the Kiersten L. Dean Memorial Tournament in Straughn.

The Lady Rebels thumped Florala 13-2 as Emily Rhodes went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs. Madison Meeks went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs, while Shea Wambles was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Sydney Boothe, Riley Bannin, Elida Velazquez and Aubrey Bassett scored one run each.

Velazquez pitched two innings and struck out a batter, while giving up three hits and two runs.

Against Red Level, Zion Chapel trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the third inning when Meeks hit an RBI double that drove Wambles home to cut the lead to 4-3. In the next at-bat, Amber Kidd hit an RBI single that drove Meeks home for the tying run. Two batters later, Sheets stole home to put Zion Chapel up 5-4. Red Level was unable to get back into scoring position and ZCHS held on to the 5-4 win.

Carlee McAllister went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Bannin pitched three innings and struck out four batters, while giving up four hits and two earned runs.

On Saturday, Zion Chapel closed out the weekend with a 3-2 loss to Carroll. Wambles went 2-for-2 at the plate with a run, while Boothe scored the Lady Rebels’ other run. Banin, Wambles and Kidd each had a double. Bannin pitched all five innings and retired eight batters, while giving up six hits and one earned run. Kidd earned 15 putouts and one double play during the weekend.