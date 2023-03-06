Area Baseball: Pike Lib sweeps doubleheader Published 10:41 am Monday, March 6, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (12-0) swept a doubleheader against the Zion Chapel Rebels and Carroll Eagles on March 4.

While the wins were Pike Lib’s second and third of the season, it was the Patriots’ first victories over AHSAA opponents this season. The Pats defeated Chipley (Fla.) during tournament action in February. PLAS outscored its opponents 22-5 over the weekend as the Patriots bested Zion Chapel 12-0 and knocked off 5A Carroll by a score of 10-5.

Against Zion Chapel, Payne Jefcoat went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Jackson Booth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. KC Bradford also belted a triple and scored runs. Levi DeBoer, Kade Brookins, Luke Barron, Houston Gunter and Davis Kilcrease scored one run each.

Brookins got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and mowing down eight batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs. Dawson Bradford struck out a batter and gave up two hits with no runs in one inning pitched.

Wes Braisted, Brady Flowers and Kavon Brown each had one hit for Zion Chapel. Austin Jordan pitched three innings and retired two batters, while giving up three hits and three earned runs.

Bradford had a big game against Carroll, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs, while Jefcoat hit a three-run home run. DeBoer and Booth scored two runs, while Barron and Gunter scored one run.

Barron got the win on the mound, striking out six batters, while giving up one hit and one earned run in four innings pitched. Jefcoat also pitched three innings and retired nine batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs.

Zion Chapel also fell to Carroll by a score of 12-3. Mason Stuart earned a double, while Morgan Sanders scored two runs. Wes Braisted also scored a run.

Braisted pitched four innings and struck out five batters, while giving up six hits and three earned runs. Brodie Stinson and Jackson Adcock each had a double play.

The Charles Henderson Trojans (5-3) hit the road and picked up an 8-5 win over the Clarke County Bulldogs on Feb. 4 before dropping a game to Wetumpka 11-1.

Against Clarke County, Damien Hart went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run. KaNeil Lewis, Parker Adams, Cole Pugh, Chase Vaznaian, Josh Hooten and Cooper Johnson scored one run each.

Wes Templin struck out four batters and gave up five hits and one earned run in five innings on the mound, while Lewis struck out three batters and gave up two hits and no earned runs in one and 2/3 innings pitched. Wilson Jones struck out one batter and gave up no hits or runs in 1/3 of an inning pitched.

Will Templin went 1-for-2 with a run against Wetumpka. Templin, Adams and Connor Jones earned the only hits of the game for the Trojans.

Adams pitched three and 1/3 innings and fanned five batters, while giving up four hits and six earned runs.