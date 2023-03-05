Standard Set: Trojans remain hungry for future Published 8:01 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

Despite a frustrating end to the 2022-2023 basketball season, the Charles Henderson Trojans

still made history.

Not only did CHHS make a state title game for just the second time in school history – and first

time since 1987 – many of the Trojan players also were a part of a state runner-up football

team.

“We lost 11 seniors last year and no one expected us to be here,” Charles Henderson coach Tim

Fayson said. “Our best team was probably last year but this group is special. Those guys that

play football, and do double duty, we ask a lot of them and they stepped up to the plate. I’m

just proud of them and where we are as a program and what the future holds.”

CHHS junior Jywon Boyd was a pivotal part of both of those teams and he’s already thinking

about next season.

“It’s not a good feeling to make it all the way and fall short, especially twice,” Boyd said. “We

know what it takes to get here and I’m going to try to push my teammates to make them, and

us, better and hopefully come back next year and win it.

“I don’t want to say we’re going into next season angry but we’re definitely coming looking for

revenge. Even though we made it to the state championship in football and basketball, I feel

like people still don’t respect us. I feel like we will come back hungry every game and play every

game like it’s the state championship.”

While the final feeling was of disappointment, Fayson made it clear this season – and this team

– is not a disappointment.

“It’s not a disappointment, this is great. We love this,” Fayson said. “This is where we expected

to be. When I took over this program a year ago this is where we wanted to be.

“Last year, we made it to the regional finals and this year we made it to the (state) finals. This is

a happy day. They scored four more points than us but I’ll never let that undercut what we’ve

achieved this year. This isn’t a sad day, it’s a disappointing (feeling) but it’s great to just be

here.”

CHHS senior Jayden Spearman – who earned All-Tournament MVP – said he hopes Boyd and

the other underclassmen return to finish the job.

“It was the best team we’ve ever played for and the best coach we’ve ever been coached by,”

Spearman said. “I hope the guys under us come back and win this and finish the job.”

As proud Fayson is of his team for their accomplishments, he’s even more proud of the young

men they are becoming, he said.

“We went and read to the elementary school yesterday before we came here,” Fayson said.

“That’s the only reason I do this, to help them become better young men. If I can do that, we’re

still champions.”

When it comes to being champions on the court, Fayson said the work begins as soon as the

Trojans leave Birmingham.

“We have to work harder. Do what you’re supposed to do every second, every minute,” he

emphasized. “As soon as we leave this place what do you do in between now until this game is

played next year? It’s that simple.

“How much better do you get? How much time do you invest? These last two teams have set

the standard for Charles Henderson Basketball and they know what that is. We have to work

harder and I have to do a better job of coaching. I have to be better, too. Each year I think we

are getting better, each year we’re moving ahead. We have a good, strong young group coming

up, so I feel good.”