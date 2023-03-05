Standard Set: Trojans remain hungry for future
Despite a frustrating end to the 2022-2023 basketball season, the Charles Henderson Trojans
still made history.
Not only did CHHS make a state title game for just the second time in school history – and first
time since 1987 – many of the Trojan players also were a part of a state runner-up football
team.
“We lost 11 seniors last year and no one expected us to be here,” Charles Henderson coach Tim
Fayson said. “Our best team was probably last year but this group is special. Those guys that
play football, and do double duty, we ask a lot of them and they stepped up to the plate. I’m
just proud of them and where we are as a program and what the future holds.”
CHHS junior Jywon Boyd was a pivotal part of both of those teams and he’s already thinking
about next season.
“It’s not a good feeling to make it all the way and fall short, especially twice,” Boyd said. “We
know what it takes to get here and I’m going to try to push my teammates to make them, and
us, better and hopefully come back next year and win it.
“I don’t want to say we’re going into next season angry but we’re definitely coming looking for
revenge. Even though we made it to the state championship in football and basketball, I feel
like people still don’t respect us. I feel like we will come back hungry every game and play every
game like it’s the state championship.”
While the final feeling was of disappointment, Fayson made it clear this season – and this team
– is not a disappointment.
“It’s not a disappointment, this is great. We love this,” Fayson said. “This is where we expected
to be. When I took over this program a year ago this is where we wanted to be.
“Last year, we made it to the regional finals and this year we made it to the (state) finals. This is
a happy day. They scored four more points than us but I’ll never let that undercut what we’ve
achieved this year. This isn’t a sad day, it’s a disappointing (feeling) but it’s great to just be
here.”
CHHS senior Jayden Spearman – who earned All-Tournament MVP – said he hopes Boyd and
the other underclassmen return to finish the job.
“It was the best team we’ve ever played for and the best coach we’ve ever been coached by,”
Spearman said. “I hope the guys under us come back and win this and finish the job.”
As proud Fayson is of his team for their accomplishments, he’s even more proud of the young
men they are becoming, he said.
“We went and read to the elementary school yesterday before we came here,” Fayson said.
“That’s the only reason I do this, to help them become better young men. If I can do that, we’re
still champions.”
When it comes to being champions on the court, Fayson said the work begins as soon as the
Trojans leave Birmingham.
“We have to work harder. Do what you’re supposed to do every second, every minute,” he
emphasized. “As soon as we leave this place what do you do in between now until this game is
played next year? It’s that simple.
“How much better do you get? How much time do you invest? These last two teams have set
the standard for Charles Henderson Basketball and they know what that is. We have to work
harder and I have to do a better job of coaching. I have to be better, too. Each year I think we
are getting better, each year we’re moving ahead. We have a good, strong young group coming
up, so I feel good.”