Troy women’s team eliminated from Sun Belt Tournament Published 6:13 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team was eliminated from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Friday, falling to the Old Dominion Monarchs by a score of 86-83.

The end came with much controversy. With Troy trailing 84-81, Amber Leggett hit a layup to cut the lead to 84-83 with 47 seconds left. On Old Dominion’s next possession, the Monarchs made a layup with just two seconds left to extend the lead to 86-83. The problem, though, is Old Dominion had six players on the court for the play. Officials missed it and the basket counted.

As time expired, Jada Walton’s three-pointer was no good and Old Dominion held on to advance to the conference semifinals, eliminating Troy. The Trojans protested the ruling following the game but to no avail. The Sun Belt Conference has not commented on the controversy.

Troy forced 20 turnovers in the game and shot 51 percent from the field in the loss. Makaiya Hallmon led Troy with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Leggett added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Walton scored 10 rebounds and earned two steals.

Amari Young led Old Dominion with 29 points and nine rebounds.