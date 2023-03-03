TB&T Athletes of the Week (02/24-03/02)
Published 1:52 pm Friday, March 3, 2023
MALE
Tyler Carlton
Charles Henderson High School
Carlton earned a double-double in Charles Henderson’s Final Four win over Ramsay. His 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists helped propel the Trojans into their first State Championship opportunity since 1987.
FEMALE
KK Hobdy
Charles Henderson High School
Hobdy’s last game as a Lady Trojan came in the Final Four as she tallied yet another double-double in her career. Hobdy earned 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in Charles Henderson’s State Semifinal loss to Pleasant Grove.