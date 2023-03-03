TB&T Athletes of the Week (02/24-03/02) Published 1:52 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

MALE

Tyler Carlton

Charles Henderson High School

Carlton earned a double-double in Charles Henderson’s Final Four win over Ramsay. His 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists helped propel the Trojans into their first State Championship opportunity since 1987.

FEMALE

KK Hobdy

Charles Henderson High School

Hobdy’s last game as a Lady Trojan came in the Final Four as she tallied yet another double-double in her career. Hobdy earned 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in Charles Henderson’s State Semifinal loss to Pleasant Grove.