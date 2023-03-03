Artist, comic at The Studio Thursday Published 7:14 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

A merry heart is said to do good like a medicine.

So, those who would benefit from a hearty laugh are invited to the Chris Davis laugh-a-thon at The Studio in downtown Troy from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Admission and “medicine” are free.

Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center for the Arts director, said the open house exhibition of Chris Davis’ art will be followed by Chris’ laugh-a-minute performance.

“Chris is an artist and he is also a standup comedian,” Campbell said. “We are looking forward to the family-fun and laughter that Chris Davis brings along wherever he goes.”

And, while Davis is in town, he will be taking his barrel of laughs to several schools around the county, said Andrea Pack, JCA facilitator.

Pack knows Davis through Birmingham’s Magic City Art Connection.

“Chris Davis does stand-up comedy for kids, too,” she said. “While he’s here, he will visit several schools in the county and will leave them laughing,” Pack said.

“He will visit Banks, Charles Henderson Middle School, Goshen and Pike Liberal Arts and also the Boys and Girls Club in Troy. We are looking forward to having Chris Davis and look forward to having his art displayed at The Studio and to the fun and laughter he brings.”