‘Tupper’ hosts Dr. Seuss Party on Saturday Published 5:38 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is coming off a very successful ImagiCon event on Saturday and, already, the library staff has put together several events for the month of March.

Theresa Trawick, library director said, all youngsters and admirers of Dr. Seuss, are invited to Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library.

“It’s going to be a great fun and wacky time,” Trawick said. “We’ll have Dr. Seuss stories, games, crafts and snacks as we celebrate the birthday of the most popular children’s author.”

As a reminder, Trawick said Tupper’s annual Adult Winter Read competition is coming to a close.

“The 2023 Winter Read will end on Saturday, March 18 so all library patrons who are entered are being reminded that the deadline for the winter read is in sight.”

The winner will receive $50, gift baskets, books and several other great prizes, Trawick said.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library offers free book access for those who want to check out eBooks and audiobooks.

“These services are free on smartphones and other devices,” Trawicks said. “Those who are interested are encouraged and invited to ask our library staff about the Libby App.”

The library will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 on the Bass House grounds.

“Come and hunt for colorful eggs and, perhaps, find the Golden Egg,” Trawick said.

Spring invites outside activities, however, Trawick said spring is a great time for reading outdoors while enjoying the warmth and sounds of spring.