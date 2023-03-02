Troy Municipal Court Amnesty and Signature Bond Week announced Published 10:57 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

The City of Troy Municipal Court is offering an amnesty the week of March 6-10, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., each day of the week.

Amnesty provides an opportunity for those with certain municipal court warrants to clear their warrant without concern of being arrested. Amnesty will be offered to all individuals who have received traffic, parking, litter, animal, or noise citations and those with Alias Warrants that been issued for failure to appear in the matter. Also, for those who failed to pay fines, and for whom contempt warrants have been issued for not following bench orders (NOTE: new Warrants of Arrest on non-traffic cases excluding Contempt of Court charges do not apply).

If by chance, an individual has a charge that does not apply (warrant of arrest), you can come and an immediate signature bond will be granted. The individual will merely be booked and released in 10 minutes with no time behind bars waiting on bail or bond unless it is a charge of domestic violence in the third degree, in which the individual must spend 24 hours in jail prior to bond, per state code.

Should an individual who has an outstanding warrant in which their charges do not meet the criteria explained above, for example, a felony warrant or a warrant with another agency, they are subject to immediate arrest.

Advantages of participating in the program include that individual will not be charged the $25 failure to appear fee, will not be required to pay the $35 state-mandated bail fee, will not have to pay a $12 warrant fee, the ability to clear outstanding warrants and not be arrested.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the amnesty and signature bond special program may do so by appearing at the Troy Municipal Court located at 300 Elm Street in Troy during the week of March 6-10. For more information regarding Amnesty and Signature Bond Week procedures, call the Troy Municipal Court at 334-566-4248 or E-mail court@troyal.gov.