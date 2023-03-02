Troy drops home game to No. 19 Auburn Published 10:37 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

On March 1, the Troy Trojans (10-6) dropped a home game with No. 19-ranked Auburn Tigers (16-1) by a score of 11-0.

It was the first time that Auburn has traveled to Troy since 2021 and it’s the Trojans’ second matchup with a Top 20 team in the past three games. The fifth-largest crowd in the history of the Troy Softball Complex, of 1,822, was on hand for the game, as well.

After Auburn scored three runs in the first inning, the Trojans were able to hang tough for the next five innings but still went into the seventh trailing 5-0. In the seventh, however, Auburn exploded to score six runs to seal the win.

Auburn pitcher Maddie Penta struck out a total of 10 Trojan batters and gave up just one hit on the night. Geneva’s Anslee Finch earned the lone Trojan hit on the night. Auburn was led at the plate by Carlee McCondichie, who 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs, while Makayla Packer went 2-for-3 with a run.

Brantley’s Leanna Johnson pitched three innings and fanned three batters, while giving up three hits and two earned runs in the circle for Troy. Olivia Cato pitched three and 1/3 innings and struck out a batter, while giving up six hits and seven earned runs. Haley Pittman also pitched part of an inning and gave up no hits or runs with one strikeout. Enterprise native Emma Faulk earned two putouts and an assist on defense.

The Trojans will look to rebound this weekend as they travel to Jacksonville, Fla., for the North Florida/Jacksonville Spring Break Challenge. Troy plays Jacksonville in a doubleheader on March 3 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. before battling North Florida on March 4 at both 4 and 6:30 p.m. Troy closes out the weekend with a matchup against Charleston Southern on March 5 at 11 a.m.

After starting the season with 10 straight home games, Troy is now in the midst of a stretch of games that will see the Trojans play 17 of 18 straight games on the road. Troy’s loss to Auburn is the only home game in that stretch. The Trojans won’t return back to Troy until the conference schedule begins on March 17.