TAC offers varied arts entertainment for 2023 Published 5:37 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Troy Arts Council’s 2023 Season of Performances got off to a tremendous start in January with Amaro Dubois & Tingting Yao at the Johnson Center for the Arts. A month later, the TAC followed suit with the Louis Armstrong Tribute at the Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University.

Earlier that morning, the TAC introduced fourth-grade students throughout Pike County to Louis Armstrong’s music with a combined performance at the Crosby theater.

The TAC’s remaining schedule for the year is just as inviting and promising, said Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president.

“The Troy Arts Council’s 2023 season really has something for everyone,” Camwell said. “Outdoor, indoor, kids-concerts, great bands and unique entertainment that will serve to enhance the cultural opportunities for all Pike County citizens.”

On March 28, the TAC will host the Four Seasons Brass at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Troy.

A month later, on April 13, Jekyll & Hyde will be at the Trojan Center Theater. Jekyll & Hyde is a musical loosely based on the 1886 novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

The Cashback: Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be back on the square in downtown Troy. Last year’s scheduled performance was canceled due to inclement weather. This year’s performance is set for 7 p.m. May 12, on the square.

Cashback is presented in partnership with the City of Troy.

Artrageous will take center stage at the Claudia Crosby Theater at 7 p.m. on October 2. Artrageous is an interactive art and music experience that is not to be missed.

The TAC’s 2023 Performance will close on a high note with Sheila Jackson & Friends Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on December 1, at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

Season memberships for the TAC 2023 Season of Performances are available. All memberships include season tickets according to the membership level. Donations in support the TAC and its season of performances support the TAC Season of Performances.

Individual event tickets are $20 in advance and online for all events for adults and five dollars for students.

Day of show at the door tickets are $25 for adults for all events. Student tickets are $5,

Online memberships are available at www.troyartscouncil.com.