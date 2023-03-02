Spring Market in downtown Troy Saturday Published 5:58 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Downtown Troy will present Spring Market on the Square from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy Community Development director, said 18 plus vendors will be around the square with a variety of items from arts and crafts to baked goods for sale.

“The vendors will have everything from hats to cupcakes at their booths,” Windham said.

“Hats are very popular, especially at this time of year. So, this will be a unique shopping opportunity for those who like wearing hats. They will be able to pick and choose what they want on their hats. So, that will be a fun and interesting way to buy a hat.”

Windham said the Spring Market will offer something of interest for sale and at hometown prices.

Shopping around the square has the added fun of shopping with friends and neighbors, Windham said. “Everyone is invited to shop downtown Troy on Saturday morning.”