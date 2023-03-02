Ryan Foster’s art features half-dollar size portraits Published 5:44 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The art of Ryan Foster continues to amaze visitors to the Johnson Center for The Arts.

His show is titled “Nothing is Always Anything” “and those who view Foster’s artwork will agree “and everything.”

Many of those, most of those, who attended the JCA’s artist’s reception in February 23 were amazed by Foster’s talent, astonished by his large body of work and appreciatively dumbfound by its composition.

Foster’s exhibition fills both the upper and lower galleries of the Johnson Center for the Arts. Many of his paintings are three-feet plus. One painting alone features nearly 1,000 portraits about the size of a half-dollar.

Brenda Campbell JCA director, said “Nothing is Always Anything” has been very well received and most of those who have viewed the exhibit come back again.

“This is an amazing exhibition and we are so fortunate to have such a large number of Ryan Foster’s works exhibited together, Campbell said. “We invite and encourage people of all ages to come and see the amazing work of a young Alabama artist.”

The JCA is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.