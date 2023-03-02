Happy 104th birthday, Susie Elmore!

March 2, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Susie Elmore celebrated her 104th birthday on Thursday.

Susie Elmore celebrated 104 years young on Thursday, March 2, 2023 with family and friends at Serenity South Senior Living in Troy. “Miss Susie” made her home for a number of years in Phenix City. But, she has been back home in Pike County since 2017. She is originally from the Enon community, which she calls home.

“Miss Susie” said the secret to living a long life is to trust in the Lord, work hard, do constructive things and don’t waste the time God gives you.

She spends much of her time crocheting and making quilt squares which she lovingly gives to family and friends. She is thankful for her long life. “God has been so good to me.”

Miss Susie’s sister, Janette Wesley, brother, Grover Garrett and sister, Ruth Henderson, celebrated her birthday with her along with friends, other Serenity South residents and staff members.

