Troy outlasts UAB to remain undefeated Published 8:16 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Troy Trojans (8-0) baseball team remained undefeated with an 8-7 home win over the UAB Blazers (3-5) on Feb. 28.

The game was tied 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Clay Stearns drove Tremayne Cobb Jr. Home for the go-ahead run. In the seventh, Troy extended the lead to 8-6 when Stearns drove Kyle Mock home. UAB managed to score a run in the ninth inning but couldn’t get back into scoring position as the Trojans held on for the eighth straight win to start the season.

Stearns went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and a run, while Hudson Hartsfield went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ben Thompson pitched three innings and struck out six batters, while giving up three hits and two earned runs. Stearns had 12 putouts and one assist.

“I’m excited with what we’ve done; we have found a lot of ways to win games but haven’t played our best baseball,” head coach Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “If you show resilience and toughness, you can find a way to win. Of course, we will improve on some things, but I can’t be displeased with anything we are doing from an effort standpoint.”

Former Pike Lib star Mayes White earned an RBI for the Blazers, while also tallying two putouts and two assists on defense. The RBI was the first of White’s college career. White started his collegiate career at Florida State before transferring to UAB in the offseason.

The eight-game winning streak to start a season is the best start since the 1990 Trojans went 11-0 to start the year.

Troy is back in action this weekend against 7-2 USC-Upstate for a home series Friday-Sunday.