PLAS holds signing ceremony for KC Bradford Published 6:25 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Pike Liberal Arts School held a signing ceremony on Feb. 28 for senior KC Bradford, who will continue his football career at Troy University.

Bradford committed to accepting an offer to play for Troy earlier this Monday and made it official at the signing ceremony. He chose to play in college at Troy over offers from other schools like Millsaps College, Huntingdon College, the Rose-Hulman Institute and Knox College.

“It was exciting to get up in front of my family, friends and tell them how grateful I am for them believing in me,” Bradford said of the feeling he had at the ceremony. “I truly would not be able to have this opportunity without everyone’s support.”

Bradford, who will play safety and spear at Troy, said the recruiting process with Troy has been an exciting process for his entire high school career.

“I have been to Troy camps since I was in seventh grade and have learned a lot every time,” Bradford recalled. “My coaches at Pike have helped me, too, by taking me on visits during the spring. I also was invited to a few home game visits, which was exciting to see how gameday (at Troy) felt.”

As a senior, Bradford earned All-Messenger honors as he led the Patriot defense with 122 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss and six interceptions. He also caught 49 passes for 764 yards and six touchdowns on offense. Bradford’s also a multi-sport athlete as a starting forward on the basketball team and an All-State player on Pike’s state championship baseball team. He was a part of multiple state championships on both the football and baseball teams as a Patriot.

“Honestly, there are too many to name,” Bradford said of his favorite moments at PLAS. “From early workouts during the summer to big plays on Friday nights, I enjoyed it all. I have had fun playing with my brother (quarterback Dawson Bradford) on the field the last couple of years and am going to miss it. He’s the toughest dude I know. Mentally, physically, it doesn’t matter.”